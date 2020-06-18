Laura Cen Ward

1963-2020

Laura Cen Ward, a longtime resident of La Porte, TX passed away on June 10, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1963, in Denver, CO. The only child of Phillip Daniel Ward and June Madelyn Mitchell Ward of Gulfport, MS. Laura graduated from HSPVA in Houston in 1983. She attended Southwest Texas State University where she studied Dance. Laura earned a Certificate in Paramedics from Lee College in Baytown and worked as such for the City of La Porte. She was as a substitute teacher at Rizzuto Elementary School in the La Porte ISD where she volunteered in the Fine Arts program. In 1992, while working as a project coordinator she met her husband, Jeffery Lee Zatopek of Baytown, TX and in 1993 they began their life together. Laura was a devoted Houston Texans fan enjoying attending games and tailgating with friends. Each year, Laura and Jeff celebrated Mardi Gras on the Mississippi Coast where they were famous for original costumes. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Houston Ave, Houston, TX, at Noon on June 19, 2020. Laura was a blessing to many and will be dearly missed.



