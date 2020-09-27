Rev. Laurence Connelly
1933-2020
Reverend Laurence Connelly, a Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, died on Saturday, the 19th of September 2020, at the age of 87. Larry was born on the 2nd of January 1933, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the second of six children born to Martha and Don Connelly. The family moved to Houston in 1941.
Larry went to St. Anne Catholic School, St. Thomas High School, and one year of finishing at Portsmouth Priory School. He attended the University of Texas for three years where he was a member of Kappa Sigma. In 1954, he entered St. Mary's Seminary and was ordained to the priesthood on May 30, 1959 in Galveston, Texas.
His postings as an assistant were at St. James Parish-Port Arthur, Resurrection, St. Cecilia, St. Michael, and St. Paul-NASA. He served as pastor at All Saints, Sacred Heart-Conroe, St. Vincent de Paul, as the founding Pastor at St. Laurence-Sugar Land, and finally at St. Michael. In 1998, Larry moved to the Hills of Lakeway but continued active ministry at Emmaus Church in Austin, Texas until his health began to fail. He relocated to Houston late 2018, most recently cared for at St. Dominic.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Catherine, his brothers Tom and Tony, and his beloved sister Susan. He is survived by his sister, Beth Connelly McGreevy and his brother, Michael Connelly and his wife Nancy Dickason. He is also survived by his 17 nieces and nephews and their families.
The family gathered for a private mass and interment this past Friday.
Larry was a proponent of Catholic education and he especially appreciated his time at St. Thomas High School and in lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed toward St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77007 (https://www.sths.org/support/fundraising/memorialgifts/
In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost. Amen.
