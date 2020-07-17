1/
Laurence Serhus
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Laurence W. Serhus
1931-2020
Laurence W. Serhus passed peacefully to the divine light on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 88.
"Larry," as he was known, was born in Williston, North Dakota. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Lawrence Serhus, mother Ann Fox, Uncle Arthur Serhus and Aunt Mabel Serhus. 
Married to the love of his life for 67 years, Larry is survived by his wife Christine Serhus, four half-siblings; 11 children, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Falcon Family Funeral Service, 13009 Dessau Road, Austin, TX 78754 on Thursday evening, July 16, 2020, from 5pm to 8 pm.
Larry will be interred at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery & Prayer Gardens, 330 Berry Lane, Georgetown, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
The Christophers -https://onbziknvmv.formstack.com/forms/christophers_copy_copy
St Jude Children's Research Hospital - https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6680815&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service
13009 Dessau Rd Ste M
Austin, TX 78754
(512) 354-2509
