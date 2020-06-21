Laurene Louise Allton
1930-2020
Laurene Louise Allton, age 90, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly Houston, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Youngtown, AZ. She was born on March 7, 1930, to the late George Louis and Lessie Myrtle (Taylor) Neely in Sullivan, MO. On February 12, 1965, she married Harry E. Allton, Jr. in Alton, IL. She was formerly married to Paul O. Wood. She was a member of Westbury Baptist Church, Houston, TX.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry E. Allton Jr., and her son, Eric Lewis Allton, and five siblings. Laurene is survived by her two loving daughters, Patti Johnson of Saint Peters, MO and Michelle Williams of Phoenix, AZ; two siblings, Cleda Perkins (Larry) and Carl Neely; four grandsons, three great-grandchildren, and many other loving family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX 77401. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Folds of Honor organization in Laurene's name. The Folds of Honor mission has carried forth this singular, noble mission; to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. www.foldsofhonor.org (918) 274-4700.
1930-2020
Laurene Louise Allton, age 90, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly Houston, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Youngtown, AZ. She was born on March 7, 1930, to the late George Louis and Lessie Myrtle (Taylor) Neely in Sullivan, MO. On February 12, 1965, she married Harry E. Allton, Jr. in Alton, IL. She was formerly married to Paul O. Wood. She was a member of Westbury Baptist Church, Houston, TX.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry E. Allton Jr., and her son, Eric Lewis Allton, and five siblings. Laurene is survived by her two loving daughters, Patti Johnson of Saint Peters, MO and Michelle Williams of Phoenix, AZ; two siblings, Cleda Perkins (Larry) and Carl Neely; four grandsons, three great-grandchildren, and many other loving family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX 77401. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Folds of Honor organization in Laurene's name. The Folds of Honor mission has carried forth this singular, noble mission; to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. www.foldsofhonor.org (918) 274-4700.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.