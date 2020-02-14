Home

Paradise Funeral Home & Cemetery
10401 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
281-445-1201
Laurice Hollingsworth
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Light Christian Center Church
1535 Greensmark Dr.
Houston, TX
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
New Light Christian Center Church
1535 Greensmark Dr.
Houston, TX
Laurice Hollingsworth


1954 - 2020
Laurice Hollingsworth Obituary
Laurice G.
Hollingsworth
1954-2020
Laurice Hollingsworth, age 65, was born on October 9, 1954 and passed away February 09, 2020. She was a former Advertising Specialist for the Houston Chronicle and Realtor with Coldwell Banker United, Realtors-Memorial. Her hobbies included traveling the US, cruising the Caribbean, and creating beautiful and uniquely extravagant Christmas decorations.
She leaves behind her loving daughter, mother, sister, two brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend Laurice's celebration of life on Saturday, February 15, 2020. The viewing will begin at 10am followed by the service at 11am at New Light Christian Center Church (1535 Greensmark Dr., Houston, TX 77067). Those wishing to send flowers can contact Paradise Funeral Home & Cemeteries at (281) 445-1201.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020
