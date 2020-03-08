|
|
Laurie Lee Ellison
1925-2020
Laurie Lee Ellison died peacefully on March 4, 2020, at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her husband Evard and her three brothers and three sisters.
Laurie went by many names: Laurie Lee to her siblings, Sandy to her husband, and Honey to her grandchildren. But whatever name you gave her, you experienced the same warmth and empathy she shared with everyone she met.
Sandy cared and it showed. She was interested in everything about you: how you were doing, how your career was going, how your family was. And every conversation ended with an encouraging word from her like "Go get 'em" or "I know you'll be good at it" or "I can't wait to hear more about it." You couldn't leave a chat with Sandy without feeling uplifted and inspired.
After World War II, Sandy married Evard Ellison in Lake Charles, where Sandy grew up, and moved to San Francisco, Ev's hometown. After living in Beaumont, the Ellisons moved to Houston, where Sandy became involved in several stock market investment clubs, charity work, and the lives of her three daughters. She was active in the Assistance League, PEO, American Field Service, Girl Scouts, and the Christian Life Bible Study at St. Martin's Episcopal, her home church.
Sandy loved traveling with her growing family to adventurous places like the British Virgin Islands and the Colorado Rockies, trips that made lasting memories whether in secluded Caribbean anchorages or pristine mountain campsites.
Now eight years after Ev's passing, the family is comforted by the knowledge that Ev and Sandy are reunited, continuing their adventures together, and again sharing the love they knew for 65 wonderful years.
Sandy is survived by her three daughters: Edell LaRue and husband Robert; Elaine Schneider and husband Ken; and Elizabeth Craig and husband George. She is additionally survived by seven grandchildren: Ryan LaRue and wife Katie, Dr. Lauren Walker and husband Kenneth, Virginia Keith and husband Charles, George Craig III, Eric Schneider and wife Neave, Kristen DuPre and husband Norman, and Melanie Martin; as well as great-grandchildren William Walker, Elizabeth Walker, and Meredith Keith; and Kristin Groth and her husband Peter. Kristin lived with the Ellison family as an exchange student from Norway and is still regarded as a beloved daughter and a sister. Sandy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the following caregivers who so lovingly and selflessly assisted Sandy in her later years: Kadeshia Gunn and Michelle Carter.
A service of celebration will be held Tuesday, March 10, at three o'clock in the afternoon at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Sandy Ellison to St. Martin's Outreach Program or to PEO, a philanthropic organization that awards scholarships and grants to further women's education. The PEO Foundation, Treasurer's Department, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020