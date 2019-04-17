Laurie Mayer Roosth

1960-2019

Laurie Mayer Roosth passed away from complications related to chronic Systemic Lupus on Monday, April 15th. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. She was born in Beaumont, Texas on November 18th, 1960 to Sue and Walter Mayer. She grew up in Beaumont and then went on to the University of Texas at Austin where she earned her bachelor's degree in Communications. After graduating, she moved to Houston where she decided to further her education by completing her studies to become a paralegal. She went on to work for many prestigious law firms including Liddell Sapp, King, and Spalding, Vinson and Elkins, as well as in the legal departments for Enron and Shell Oil Company. Once she retired from being a paralegal, she earned her real estate license and worked for a brief time for her dear friend, Amy Bernstein at Bernstein Realty.

Laurie's biggest joy in life was her family. She married Tommy on December 30th, 2011 and enjoyed the eight years they had together. She was totally devoted to her four nieces and nephews, Laura, Julie, Wesley, and Ethan. They were truly the light of her life. There was never a time that she was not completely involved in all four of their lives. In fact, most of their friends all called her "Aunt Laurie". Her kindness, generosity, intellect and huge heart will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Sue Mayer. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Roosth, MD, her siblings Marian Gutowski and her husband, Mark; David Mayer; and Susan Patt and her husband, Brad. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Laura Gutowski, Julie Garrett and her husband, Matt, Wesley Patt, Ethan Patt and great niece and nephew Georgia and Hugh Garrett.

Following a private graveside service in Beaumont, Texas, a Memorial Service remembering Laurie's life will be held at 4 pm on Thursday, April 18th at Congregation Beth Israel. 5600 N. Braeswood Blvd. Houston, Texas 77096.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial donations may be made to the Texas Gulf Coast Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 50 Briar Hollow Lane Suite 250-E, Houston Texas 77027 or email Sissy Boyd at [email protected] Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary