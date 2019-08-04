Home

Beresford Funeral Service
13501 Alief Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77082
(281) 933-9090
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Houston National Cemetery
1951 - 2019
Laury Ripper Obituary
Laury DuBose Ripper
1951-2019
Laury DuBose Ripper, 67, passed away on July 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Edward Ripper and Winnifred DuBose (Ripper) Osborn. Survivors are sister Annette Ripper Mullendore and brother Bruce Lawrence Ripper.
Laury worked as an auto mechanic at several Houston dealerships, and his passions were music and fishing. The family is grateful to fellow guitarist David Watkins who was his caring friend until his death from liver and multiple cancers.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Houston National Cemetery. For additional informati0n and condolences visit Beresfordfunerals.com/obituaries.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
