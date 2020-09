Lavaun Ottnat1925-2020Lavaun Ottnat of Houston passed in her sleep on September 7, 2020. She was 95 years old and lived a long and good life. She is survived by her son, Jim McKinley of Houston. She will be cremated and her ashes spread over her parents' grave in Lake Providence, LA. Lavaun suffered from Alzheimer's and a donation for the cure of that is appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com