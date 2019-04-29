Laverne (Sullivan) Brewster

1918-2019

Laverne Sullivan Brewster, 100, was born in Sanger, Texas, to Ben F. and Lorene Watson Sullivan. She's descended from Texas pioneers and town founders, going back to the mid 1800s in Denton County. Laverne wrote that she was very proud of her birthplace and her ancestors' contributions to the community. The Ben Sullivan family moved from Denton County to Wichita Falls, where Laverne attended high school, and then to Waco, where she entered Baylor University, graduating in 1939, with a degree in business. She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She heard of an opportunity to teach in Brownsville, Texas, where she taught business courses at Brownsville High School. She soon met her future husband, William (Bill) Brewster, a Nebraskan, who was working for the Army Corps of Engineers in nearby Harlingen. In 1942, Bill enlisted as an officer in the Army Air Corps and was stationed with the Air Transport Command in the CBI Theater. They married in 1944 and moved to Houston. In Houston, Laverne taught special education students at Poe Elementary, before obtaining her real estate license and eventually setting up her own firm as a successful independent broker. She continued to work in real estate well into her seventies. Several years after losing her husband, she moved to Georgetown, Texas in 1996, to be closer to her children and grandchildren in the Austin area and then to Westminster Manor in Austin. Her interests included singing with the Sun City Singers, reading, creating beautiful drawings and paintings, and, in her 80s, taking up aerobics. We will miss her smile, creativity and never-ending energy. Laverne's husband, Bill, preceded her in death in 1988. She is survived by her children, Suzanne Brewster Duncan, Dripping Springs, Texas, Stephen Brewster and his wife Kim, Austin, Texas, Sharon Brewster, Alexandria, VA and Sally Brewster, Lago Vista, Texas, her nephew, Gordon McConnell, Billings, MT and five wonderful grandchildren and their spouses, Charlie, Will and his wife Cayce, Abby and her husband Clark, Cameron and Laura.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 3rd from 2:00-4:00, at Westminster Manor in the Solarium, 4100 Jackson Ave., Austin, Texas 78731. Donations can be made to Westminster Manor for the benefit of The Friendship Fund at the above address, or Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd., Suite 100, Austin, Texas 78759 - hospiceaustin.org.