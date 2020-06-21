Laverne Hafer Coller1926-2020Laverne Lena Hilda (Hafer) Coller of Houston, Texas passed away on June 11, 2020. There will be a Visitation on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 am followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Drive at Katy Freeway (I-10 west).Laverne was born on April 29, 1926, near Beasley, Texas, to Fritz William Hafer and his wife, Louise Marie Henrichsen. She was the youngest of four children, with sisters, Viola and Ruby, and a brother, Alfred. An excellent student, she was promoted ahead two levels in grade school. She loved playing softball in high school and went to State Championship Game as a catcher, catching barehanded since they did not use gloves at that time. She graduated from Beasley High School (Valedictorian) in 1942 at the age of 16.In 1942, she moved to Houston and attended Southwestern Business School to learn secretarial skills. Still only 16, she was unable to get a job as a secretary until 18, so she went to work for Sam Houston Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. When she was 18, she went to work for Humble Oil and Refining Company Headquarters in Houston and became Secretary to the Assistant Chief Sales Engineer. She was also the catcher on Humble's softball team. She left Humble in 1953 before her first child was born. In 1969, after her youngest child entered Junior High School, she went to work for Ross Bird, who was a civil engineer and, in her duties, became City Secretary for Hedwig Village. Later in life, she finished her college work with Associate of Arts in Business with honors at Houston Community College System in 1990, and she continued to work part time for Ross Bird until she was 80 years old.In 1950 she married Robert Wayne Coller, who preceded her in death, in the Evangelical and Reformed Church in Beasley and from this union, she is survived by Karen Sue and her husband, John David Carter of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; Patricia Ann and her husband, Steven Van Nanney of Bellaire, Texas.; and Robert Scott Coller of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.Since 1960, Laverne was a member at Spring Branch Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, Sunday School teacher, Presbyterian Women's moderator, and leader of various committees. She was a member of the Shuta Study Club and of Memorial West Republican Women. She was also a member and former secretary of Harris County Historical Society. Laverne was an avid bridge player and sports fan. She and her husband, Bob, had many joyful trips together having visited 116 countries, all 50 states, and all the provinces in Canada.She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spring Branch Presbyterian Church, 1215 Campbell Road, Houston, Texas 77055, Phone 713-464-7659.