Laverne Hokenson

1928-2019

Surrounded by her loving family, Evelyn Laverne McCann Hokenson peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 20, 2019. Laverne was born on October 18, 1928 in Taft, Texas to Henry and Edna McCann. Raised in Taft, Laverne graduated from Ward-Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee and from the University Of Texas in Austin in 1950 where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. After college, Laverne moved to Dallas and worked for Chance Vought. In 1952, she met her sweetheart and husband of 64 years, Richard Hokenson. Laverne and Dick were married in her childhood home in Taft in 1954. In 1960, they made their home on Meadowcroft in Houston, Texas They truly treasured their 58 years in Houston and moved to Dallas in October of 2018 to be closer to family. God truly blessed Laverne and Dick with His grace to become a beautiful example of a loving marriage. Known for her thoughtfulness and elegance, Laverne had a positive impact on all who knew her, especially her family. Her greatest joy was motherhood. Craig and Lori can't imagine there ever being a sweeter mother. She made Meadowcroft everyone's favorite place to visit, and it was a revolving door of neighbors, friends and family, always with Laverne offering goodies like her banana nut bread, tollhouse cookies, chicken salad, King Ranch casserole and chocolate sheet cake. It was a happy home! Laverne was no pushover, though; she was strict and didn't put up with much nonsense. But because of her sweet disposition and gentle nature, her disciplinary measures were hardly noticed. She was Vernie to her sister, Lorell, and they had a bond that was unbreakable. Girls' trips with Lorell, Lori, and nieces Gayle and Glenda were a blast, but her favorite gathering was our most recent family reunion in Rockport, Texas. She was Aunt Vernie to her many nieces and nephews, and she cherished the close relationship she shared with each one of them. When she wasn't in the kitchen, friends will remember Vernie at the bridge table for hours on end or gardening in her backyard. When grandkids finally came along, William and Henry became the light of her life. They were doted on by Granny all their lives, and Granny always talked about what a blessing they were to her life. Doing for others came naturally. A word or deed from Laverne was cherished and remembered, and vice versa. She remembered with detail every kind act ever paid her. She was deeply respected and admired for her strength, her solid moral character and her pleasant, calm temperament. She was a lifelong Baptist and a member of Riverbend Country Club. By her example, she leaves a legacy of warmth and unconditional love. Laverne is survived by husband, Richard of Dallas; her son, Craig of Garland and his wife, Sandy; daughter, Lorell (Lori) Watson of Dallas and her husband, David; grandsons, William and Henry; her beloved sister, Lorell Ryan of San Antonio; and many nieces and nephews with whom she regularly kept in touch. Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lois Rosson, and her brother Houston McCann. A memorial service to celebrate Laverne's life will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 3:00pm at Sparkman/Hillcrest, 7405 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary