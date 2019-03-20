Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
LaVeta Bradley
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
11612 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
Calling hours
Following Services
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
11612 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
LaVeta Bradley
1916-2019
LaVeta Bradley, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, the 12th of March 2019, in Houston.
A more detailed and complete notice will be published in the Sunday edition.
A memorial service is to be conducted at half-past eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 29th of March, in the chapel of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby parlor.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, memorial contributions may be directed toward Houston Community College fashion program at hccsfoundation.org/donate now. Select the amount, click on the Designation button, and then scroll down to the bottom for "other," and type Fund #1667 in Memory of LaVeta Bradley.
Please visit Mrs. Bradley's online memorial tribute at www.geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
