Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVoin Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVoin Carroll


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVoin Carroll Obituary
LaVoin P. Carroll
1930-2020
LaVoin P. Carroll, former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Company, passed peacefully away on February 21, 2020 at 4:19 pm with both of her children at her side.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, at 12:00 pm, with graveside following. Doors will open at 11:00 am for early viewing by family and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVoin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -