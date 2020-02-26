|
|
LaVoin P. Carroll
1930-2020
LaVoin P. Carroll, former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Company, passed peacefully away on February 21, 2020 at 4:19 pm with both of her children at her side.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, at 12:00 pm, with graveside following. Doors will open at 11:00 am for early viewing by family and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020