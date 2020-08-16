Lavone Ebersole
1935-2020
Lola Lavone Ebersole, age 85, passed away on August 7th, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Crockett, Texas on April 30, 1935 to Lillie Allbright and Joe B. Nicholson. She was married July 11th, 1959 to Frank E. Ebersole.
She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School, attended Southwestern Business College and University of Houston. She worked for Tennessee Gas Transmission company, Texas Children's Center, Florence Crittenton Services, and retired from Depelchin Children's Center. Her integrity, perseverance, and selflessness were the foundation of her life.
Lavone is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 5 siblings. She is survived by her children, Paul Ebersole (Laura), Susan Catney (Robert) and Carol Ebersole, grandsons, Drew Ebersole (Briana), Ryan Ebersole (Kaitlyn), and Paul Catney, granddaughters, Rachel Life (Daniel), and Claire Catney, and great grandchildren, Westlynn, Gentry, and Kason Ebersole, and sister Joyce Bargainer. She has many nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved dearly.
Visitation will be held at noon, on Saturday August 22, at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home with Funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Depelchin Children's Center. Lavone has also requested that everyone complete a random act of kindness.