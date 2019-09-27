Home

Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Augustana Lutheran Church
2009 Wheeler Ave.
Houston, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Augustana Lutheran Church
2009 Wheeler Ave.
Houston, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:15 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Lavonia Bassett


1925 - 2019
Lavonia Bassett Obituary
LAVONIA N. BASSETT
1925-2019
passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. There will be a visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:00am at Augustana Lutheran Church 2009 Wheeler Ave. Houston, Tx 77004. The Celebration of Life Services will begin at 10:00am following the visitation at the Church. Pastor Walter Little, officiating. The interment will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:15am at Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to Hampton University-Houston Endowment Scholarshi in memory of Lavonia Bassett.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
