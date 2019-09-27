|
|
LAVONIA N. BASSETT
1925-2019
passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. There will be a visitation on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:00am at Augustana Lutheran Church 2009 Wheeler Ave. Houston, Tx 77004. The Celebration of Life Services will begin at 10:00am following the visitation at the Church. Pastor Walter Little, officiating. The interment will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:15am at Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to Hampton University-Houston Endowment Scholarshi in memory of Lavonia Bassett.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019