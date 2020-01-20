|
Lawrence Alfred Kainer
1932-2020
Lawrence Alfred Kainer, age 87, passed away on January 15, 2020 at his home in Katy, Texas. He was born on October 15, 1932 at Middle Creek near High Hill, Texas to Hulda (Heinrich) and Alfred Kainer and was the oldest of 6 children. He was raised on a farm, hence shaping his love for raising cattle and spending time in the country on his land in New Ulm, Texas. He attended Schulenburg schools and the University of Houston where he studied accounting. Larry was in the army for a short period and began his career in Export Crating in Houston, Texas. In 1973, he began his company, Kainer Export Crating, Inc. and his involvement continued until his passing. He married Lillie Mae Fick on September 22, 1956 in Houston at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. They lived in the Houston/Katy area their entire sixty three years of marriage where they raised their three children. Larry lived a very active and full life. He was heavily involved in the Gulf Coast Hereford Association and Spring Branch Memorial Sports Association where he coached baseball teams and held the position of commissioner. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, country western, polka dancing and all sports including his beloved Astros, Texans, Houston Rockets, University of Houston Cougars and even the early years of the Oilers and Colt 45's. He had a remarkable and truly loving relationship with his grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, younger brother, Wilbert Kainer, and two infant brothers, Michael and Alfred Kainer. He is survived by his wife, Lillie Mae Kainer, his children, Kimberly Ann Redding (Philip), Kenneth Lawrence Kainer (Krystal) and Kristopher Blane Kainer. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren to include: Philip (Trey) Redding III (Trang), Matthew Ryan Redding (Heather), Kristen Ann Carlson (Keaton), Kyle Andrew Kainer, Katelyn Marie Hoyle (Hudson) and three precious one year old grand babies – Lily Mae Redding, Emma Louise Redding and Henry Philip Carlson. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Kainer (Vicky) and sisters Marilyn Adamcik, Mildred Bayer (EJ) and Estella Kobza (Gerald) along with many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all those who helped take care of Larry during his battle with Parkinsons Disease. He is now dancing in heaven on strong and limber legs and fishing for large mouth bass. For complete service details please visit www.memorialoaksfunerals.com.
