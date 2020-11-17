Lawrence Donald Daniels Sr.
1939-2020
Lawrence Donald "Laurie" Daniels Sr. passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home in Houston, surrounded by his family. Laurie was born September 25, 1939 in the Panama Canal Zone to Howard and Eleanor Daniels. He was met with open arms by his parents, 2 brothers and sister who he has waited so long to reunite with. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nan Daniels; children, Debbie Daniels Hubbard, Diane "Dee" Simper & Husband James, Darby Nilson Daniels, Lawrence Donald "Don" Daniels Jr. & wife Mandy ; grandchildren, Nichole, Matthew, Taylor, Kyle, Cole and Blake; great grandchildren, Easton, Deacon and Lillian; sister-in-law, Shelby Daniels and nieces, Chelsea Hendrickson and Michelle Kaercher; brother-in-law Dave Davis & wife Debra and niece, Rebecca Davis.
Laurie grew up in the Houston area. He attended Lamar High School where he was a member of the track team (shot put) and a cheerleader. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Houston, where he served as president of Sigma Chi and inaugurated the Sam Houston Chapter. Mr. Daniels joined Securance Corporation Agency in the 1970's as Owner/Partner. He helped lead the agency to it's 50th successful year, as he considered all Securance employees as his "office family". Many looked to him as a father figure. Laurie was a member of the Certified Life Underwriters, longtime president of the Ashford Lake Association and member of the UBBYC. Honorary pallbearers include members of the UBBYC, Bob Baillio, and Tom Geddy; lifelong friends Steve Zander, Nelson Fischer, Larry Pirtle and Mike Demko.
Laurie loved his family, his ranch, where he spent most weekends, and his work. The last week of his life HE DID IT HIS WAY; he spent time with all his family, he went to the office and he spent time on his tractor at the ranch. By Laurie's standards, it was a good week. We will all miss his wonderfully witty personality and his smile.
A graveside service with Sigma Chi White Rose Ceremony will be held for friends and family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077. A memorial gathering celebrating Laurie's life will follow the graveside service from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Dettling Funeral Home 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Laurie's memory to University of Houston, Gift Processing and Records, PO Box 867, Houston, TX 77001-0867 c/o Daniels Family Memorial Scholarship Endowment or https://giving.uh.edu/gift
Please designate the Daniels Family Memorial Scholarship Endowment in the notes. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com
to leave words of condolence for the family.