1/1
Lawrence "Laurie" Daniels
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Donald Daniels Sr.
1939-2020
Lawrence Donald "Laurie" Daniels Sr. passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home in Houston, surrounded by his family. Laurie was born September 25, 1939 in the Panama Canal Zone to Howard and Eleanor Daniels. He was met with open arms by his parents, 2 brothers and sister who he has waited so long to reunite with. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nan Daniels; children, Debbie Daniels Hubbard, Diane "Dee" Simper & Husband James, Darby Nilson Daniels, Lawrence Donald "Don" Daniels Jr. & wife Mandy ; grandchildren, Nichole, Matthew, Taylor, Kyle, Cole and Blake; great grandchildren, Easton, Deacon and Lillian; sister-in-law, Shelby Daniels and nieces, Chelsea Hendrickson and Michelle Kaercher; brother-in-law Dave Davis & wife Debra and niece, Rebecca Davis.
Laurie grew up in the Houston area. He attended Lamar High School where he was a member of the track team (shot put) and a cheerleader. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Houston, where he served as president of Sigma Chi and inaugurated the Sam Houston Chapter. Mr. Daniels joined Securance Corporation Agency in the 1970's as Owner/Partner. He helped lead the agency to it's 50th successful year, as he considered all Securance employees as his "office family". Many looked to him as a father figure. Laurie was a member of the Certified Life Underwriters, longtime president of the Ashford Lake Association and member of the UBBYC. Honorary pallbearers include members of the UBBYC, Bob Baillio, and Tom Geddy; lifelong friends Steve Zander, Nelson Fischer, Larry Pirtle and Mike Demko.
Laurie loved his family, his ranch, where he spent most weekends, and his work. The last week of his life HE DID IT HIS WAY; he spent time with all his family, he went to the office and he spent time on his tractor at the ranch. By Laurie's standards, it was a good week. We will all miss his wonderfully witty personality and his smile.
A graveside service with Sigma Chi White Rose Ceremony will be held for friends and family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077. A memorial gathering celebrating Laurie's life will follow the graveside service from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Dettling Funeral Home 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Laurie's memory to University of Houston, Gift Processing and Records, PO Box 867, Houston, TX 77001-0867 c/o Daniels Family Memorial Scholarship Endowment or https://giving.uh.edu/gift Please designate the Daniels Family Memorial Scholarship Endowment in the notes. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dettling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved