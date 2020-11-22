1/1
Lawrence DiIorio
1932 - 2020
Larry DiIorio, age 88, passed away on November 18, 2020. Larry grew up in Hempstead and League City, Texas. He proudly served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force Strategic Air Command and had a 30+ year career as a Pipeline Engineer with ARCO/BP. He was a keen gardener and handyman and loved working on projects for his daughters and grandson.
Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Billie and his parents John and Theresa.
Larry is survived by daughters Marisa DiIorio and Laurie Wallin, son-in-law Anthony Wallin, grandson Aston Wallin and his wife Lily, brother Joe DiIorio and his wife Barbara, brother-in-law J. B. Preston, nieces Jamie Preston and Lesa DiIorio and nephews Marcus Preston and Scott DiIorio.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23rd at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd at 5pm with a Rosary service following at 6pm. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 24th at 11am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 10135 West Rd. The interment will be at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Frwy, following the Mass.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
Joe, my condolences in the loss of your brother. Lawrence was a very nice man, and I am sure you will miss him. You can be comforted in the fact that he had a very good, long life.
Raymond Bartels
Friend
November 21, 2020
Your dad known as Bubba to me would always visit my parents, Bob and Margaret Marshall when in League City. And in turn, our family would travel to Hempstead to visit the Diiorio's at least every few months. I was the flower girl in their wedding along with Deborah Regini. I still enjoy looking at those wedding photos.
Bubba was a very loving man and friend to the family. And he loved your mom very much. He will be greatly missed. I am so sorry for your loss.
Velvet Dixon
Friend
November 21, 2020
You will be greatly missed by all
Heaven has gained another bright light. Have fun with all the Italians up there
Annette Snow Falks
Family
