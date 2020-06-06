Lawrence J Dreyfuss
1954-2020
Lawrence J Dreyfuss passed away at his home in Houston, Texas at the age 65 from health complications.
Larry grew up in Merrick, New York where he quickly progressed through school and graduated from the New England School of Law at the early age of 22. From there he moved to Kentucky for work, where he met his wife of 38 years, Heidi. Soon after, Larry moved to Houston where he worked in the oil and gas industry for over 40 years, primarily at Plains All American Pipeline for 37 years. He retired in 2019 as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. That year he was also honored with the 2019 Houston Corporate Counsel Lifetime Achievement Award. Larry was passionate about his work. He loved his job and many of his colleagues became close friends.
While Larry was committed to his work, he was extremely attentive to his family and friends. Larry was a very dedicated father and role model to his son Lee and a loving and devoted husband to his wife Heidi. He was a big fan of The Beatles, Star Wars, and McDonalds. Larry was well known for his loyalty, persistence, generosity, quick wit, and kind heart.
Larry is survived by his wife, Heidi Dreyfuss, his son and daughter-in-law Lee and Briana Dreyfuss, his parents Alan and Vivian Dreyfuss, his brother and sister-in-law David and Janet Dreyfuss, nephews Ben and Zach Dreyfuss, brother and sister-in-law Randy and Ellen Witrick, and nephew and niece Brett and Rachael Witrick. Larry is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Freda Witrick.
A private funeral service will be held on Long Island, New York.
The Dreyfuss family would like to extend a special thank you to a team of extraordinary long term doctors who have helped Larry throughout his time of need: Dr. Bruce Kone, Dr. Amy Mynderse, and Dr. Kelly Wirfel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Larry's honor to the Wounded Warriors Project, the Anti-Defamation League, or the Junior Diabetes Research Fund.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.