Lawrence A.
Duplechain, Sr.
1933-2020
Lawrence Lee Duplechain, 86, expired (Friday) August 7, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 8:45a.m.-9:55a.m on (Saturday) August 15, 2020. Rosary will begin at 9:15a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00a.m. and attendance for Funeral Mass is limited to the (Immediate Family). All services will take place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4600 Reed Rd. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
We invite you to join the Celebration of Mass via Livestream at 10:00a.m.
To access the Livestream, please refer to: https://sfxhouston.com
or http://www.facebook.com/StFrancisXavierCatholicChurchHouston