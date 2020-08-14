1/1
Lawrence Duplechain Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence A.
Duplechain, Sr.
1933-2020
Lawrence Lee Duplechain, 86, expired (Friday) August 7, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 8:45a.m.-9:55a.m on (Saturday) August 15, 2020. Rosary will begin at 9:15a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00a.m. and attendance for Funeral Mass is limited to the (Immediate Family). All services will take place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4600 Reed Rd. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
We invite you to join the Celebration of Mass via Livestream at 10:00a.m.
To access the Livestream, please refer to: https://sfxhouston.com or http://www.facebook.com/StFrancisXavierCatholicChurchHouston



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
08:45 - 09:45 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Rosary
09:15 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Troy B. Smith Professional Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved