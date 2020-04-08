|
Lawrence "Larry" Robert Gardner
1940-2020
Lawrence Robert Gardner, 79, known to everyone simply as "Larry", was a long time resident of Bellaire, Texas living there for the last 47 years. He passed away early Saturday morning, March 28, 2020. He had been courageously battling multiple varieties of debilitating cancer for many months. The staff at the Forum Memorial Woods, along with many of Larry's closest friends provided tremendous support for him during this time.
Larry was born in Orange, New Jersey on July 24th, 1940 to the late Robert Woodward Gardner and Catherine Jaceyco Gardner. He was baptized at Saint Stevens Episcopal Church in 1941. Larry and his family moved to Houston, Texas when he was eleven. He later graduated from Bellaire High School with his lifelong friend Pete Ruman.
From Houston, Larry traversed to College Station, Texas and joined the ranks of the (still active) Class of 1963, at Texas A&M College; studying Petroleum Engineering, ultimately graduating as a Professional Engineer.
From College Station, Larry relocated to Dallas, Texas and, joined the fledgling South Eastern Drilling Company (SEDCO) as a Barge Engineer. However, soon thereafter Larry found himself in Japan, involved in the construction of one of the first tri-legged, submersible drilling rigs. From Japan he followed the rig to Southeast Asia and Australia.
In 1970, Larry began work at Rowan Drilling Company (RDC). Because of his experience in offshore drilling, he was assigned to assist in the design and construction of Rowan's first, purpose-built, semi-submersible in joint venture with the Norwegian group Gotaas Larsen. This project soon evolved into two semi-submersibles. Larry completed his work on these two rigs as Project Engineer in 1974. After which he moved back to Houston, joining RDC's Corporate Engineering Department.
Larry would go on to complete a very involved, sorted and satisfying 38-year career with Rowan Companies retiring in 2008 as Rowan's Chief Engineer. Larry worked throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico in both onshore and offshore oilfields. He particularly enjoyed his tenure on the North Slope of Alaska and also working with Rowan's field personnel constructing numerous land and offshore drilling rigs on the gulf coast.
Larry was a Lifetime Member of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and participated in the Rodeo BBQ cook-off for many years with his cook group the "Bellaire Boys Smokin Team". He was a supporter of the School Art Auction Committee and participated in their annual auction for twenty years. Larry loved to fish and was an avid supporter of the Texas Oilman's Charity Fishing Tournament. He also owned a hay farm in Liverpool, Texas where he enjoyed farming with his dear friend and neighbor Butch Peterson. Larry was a very generous person. He was always aware of people who were less fortunate and would routinely deny himself, in favor of helping others. Larry's friends bear witness that he was the smartest man they ever met!
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George Gardner, Sr. Larry is survived by nephews and nieces: George Gardner, Kyle Gardner, Teresa Mathews, and Katie Devane, as well as three grandnieces and other close family members: Janet Long, Gail Baumann and Stephanie Rossi. Larry is also survived by his very close and longtime friend Janet Frohlich.
There will be a graveside service for Larry at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery on April 8th, 2020, Father Stuart Bates of St. Francis Episcopal Church will preside over. Due to Covid-19 restrictions currently in place, attendance at this service will be limited to family and pallbearers. Notification for Larry's Memorial Service will be sent once things normalize. The service and reception afterwards will provide time for fellowship and the opportunity to share stories of how Larry touched the lives of his family, friends, and colleagues. At Larry's express direction, the party, meal and drinks will be at his expense. He wanted very much to throw a last good party for his friends!
Honorary Pallbearers are: George Gardner, George Gilliam, Ben Goodwyn, Peter Ruman, Jim Davis, David Russell, Richard Walker, and Dan Cocca.
In lieu of customary remembrances or flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Larry Gardner, directed to either the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 20070, Houston, Texas 77225 or St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Road, Houston, Texas 77024.
Please note that donors should designate their gifts to be "in memory of Larry Gardner."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020