Crespo & Jirrels Funeral & Cremation Services
6123 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
(281) 839-0700
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Crespo & Jirrels Funeral & Cremation Services
6123 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Lawrence "Larry" Lanier


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Lanier Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" R. Lanier
1948-2019

Larry R. Lanier, 70, of Baytown, Texas, after a 3+ year battle with cancer passed on March 9th, 2019.
Larry owned & operated Lanier Pest Control since 1974.
His passion of softball led him to become an active player, coach, umpire & sponsor for the Harris County, Baytown and Bay Area Senior Softballs associations.
In 2014 Larry was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
He was born to Helen Grace Chapman and William Carl Lanier, on April 26th, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Larry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marilyn H. Lanier, sister & brother-in-law Michelle & Bill Brown, sister, Toni See, daughter & son-in-law, Lori & Jeff Chaulk, son & daughter-in-law Janson & Aileen Lanier. Five Grandchildren, Tyler, Tommy, Jimmy, Dani, and Allie, with one Great-Grandchild, Spencer Rose, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Shannon Brown.
Services scheduled for Friday, March 15th, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Crespo & Jirrels
6123 Garth Rd.
Baytown, TX 77521
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
