Lawrence Joel Layne
1931-2019
Lawrence Joel Layne, born November 27, 1931, passed away on his 88th birthday. Larry was proudly born and raised in Houston, Texas and attended San Jacinto High School and University of Texas. He was in the US Navy (Korean War). Larry is survived by his son Blake Layne of Austin TX, daughter Wendy Wiswell (Gabriel) of Bristol TN, his long-time companion, Charlyn Robinson, a sister, Lois Lebo and niece Kathy Magarrell. Larry is survived by his adoring grandchildren: Cassidy, Cadence, and Calvert Layne; and Zephyr and Shiloh Wiswell. Larry will be missed by a bonus daughter, Cindy Bennett (Dan) and bonus granddaughter, Paige Bennett. He was predeceased by bonus grandson, Ryan Bennett.
Larry will be remembered for his hilarious sense of humor, love of golf, and devotion to family. He cherished time spent with his many friends, relatives, and golf buddies.
The family would like to thank the loving caregivers who faithfully cared for Larry through the last few years of his life.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2pm at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX. Donations may be made to your .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019