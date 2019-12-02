Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Emanu El Memorial Park
8341 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Layne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Layne


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Layne Obituary
Lawrence Joel Layne
1931-2019
Lawrence Joel Layne, born November 27, 1931, passed away on his 88th birthday. Larry was proudly born and raised in Houston, Texas and attended San Jacinto High School and University of Texas. He was in the US Navy (Korean War). Larry is survived by his son Blake Layne of Austin TX, daughter Wendy Wiswell (Gabriel) of Bristol TN, his long-time companion, Charlyn Robinson, a sister, Lois Lebo and niece Kathy Magarrell. Larry is survived by his adoring grandchildren: Cassidy, Cadence, and Calvert Layne; and Zephyr and Shiloh Wiswell. Larry will be missed by a bonus daughter, Cindy Bennett (Dan) and bonus granddaughter, Paige Bennett. He was predeceased by bonus grandson, Ryan Bennett.
Larry will be remembered for his hilarious sense of humor, love of golf, and devotion to family. He cherished time spent with his many friends, relatives, and golf buddies.
The family would like to thank the loving caregivers who faithfully cared for Larry through the last few years of his life.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2pm at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX. Donations may be made to your .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -