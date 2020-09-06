1/1
Lawrence Milburn
1956 - 2020
Lawrence Milburn
1956-2020
Lawrence Milburn lost the valiant fight for life on August 15, 2020 at a Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas to the late Mervay and Elouise Milburn. Lawrence is survived by his wife Laletha and his children Christina, Lawrence, Carolyn and LaAndre six grandchildren and a great grandaughter. He leaves his family, and friends with wonderful loving memories and a hope of life in the new world to come. John 5:28, 29

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 6, 2020.
