Lawrence N. Skipper
1932-2020
Lawrence Noble Skipper, Jr., longtime resident of Houston, passed away at his home on Wednesday, the 26th of August 2020.
Two words described Lawrence Skipper – "HONESTY & INTEGRITY." Born in Longview, Texas, on the 19th of November 1932, Lawrence was a graduate of the 1949 class of Longview High School. He then attended Kemper Military School, and graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1953. While attending SMU, he was a member of the Air Force ROTC obtaining the rank of Cadet Colonel and received his commission in the U. S. Air Force at graduation. Lawrence graduated from Jet Fighter School in Laredo, Texas, in 1954 and served an additional two-year tour of active duty at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In 1957 he returned to Longview where he spent seven years in the family insurance business. He moved to Houston in January of 1964 and became an employee of the Overhead Door Company of Houston, moving from salesman to branch manager, to National Sales Manager of Overhead Door Corporation. In 1972 he became the owner of Overhead Door Company of Houston, and in 1985 the owner of Overhead Door Company of Dallas-Commercial. In all, he spent over 42 years with Overhead Door, finally selling his companies in 2006 and retiring from daily active business.
Lawrence was a lifetime member of "The Society for Leading Medicine" at the Houston Methodist Hospital. An oncology family room in the new Walter Tower was named in Joan and Lawrence's honor. Lawrence was also a Lifetime member at the Lone Star Flight Museum.
Prior to retirement, Lawrence and his wife Joan were fortunate to be able to travel extensively. They cruised the Atlantic, the Mediterranean, the Aegean Sea, and visited many European countries. Their favorite was Athens, which they visited numerous times. Their primary passions were train rides, and cruising oceans and rivers. They also loved hunting in Texas, as well as fishing in Alaska, Canada, and Texas.
After retirement at the age of 74, he and Joan continued to live an active life as residents of the Sandalwood neighborhood off Memorial Drive in Houston
In his later years, he was grateful to be able to reflect every day with satisfaction of an honorable life.
Lawrence accomplished much in both professional and personal aspects of his life. He built a successful business, he was generous, and he enjoyed life with his magnificent love, Joanie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Laura Skipper; and his son, from previous marriage, Christopher M. Skipper. He is survived by the love of his life, his partner, pal, hunting and fishing buddy, traveling companion, and wife of 36 years, Joan Bradley Skipper; his son from previous marriage, Samuel M. Skipper; and granddaughter, Sailor Skipper.
A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 26th of September in the Jasek Chapel of Geo H Lewis & Sons 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Ave., Houston, TX, 77034. (LSFM.org
). The direct link may be accessed below.