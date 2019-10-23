|
Lawrence George Petrosky
1925-2019
Lawrence George Petrosky, 94, went to be with the angels on October 19, 2019 in Houston TX.
Lawrence was born in Granger Texas April 15, 1925 to Julius and Rosalie Petrosky. He moved to Houston where he graduated from Sam Houston High School. He was drafted into the Army and served as a Drill Sergeant. He returned to Houston, married Helen Koteras and graduated from UofH on the GI Bill. He was employed by Transco now Williams Companies for 31 years, retiring in 1986. His retirement days were filled by gardening, hunting, fishing and attending grandchildren activities.
He was predeceased by his son, Brian Craig Petrosky, in 1987 and his sister, Josephine Smith in 2017. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen K Petrosky, daughters Sharon P Biel and Donna P Walker and husband Terris; grandchildren Shelley Salsgiver and husband Paul, Kristen Biel and Travis B Walker; great-granddaughters Addison and Aubrey Salsgiver.
You are welcome to join us for visitation, vigil and rosary at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 5 to 8 pm Oct. 24 and mass at 10 :30 am Oct. 25 at St Cecilia Catholic Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019