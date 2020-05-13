Lawrence "Larry" Sienkiewicz

1953-2020

Lawrence "Larry" Jerome Sienkiewicz was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee, WI on June 8, 1953 to Corinne Louise Kaffka Sienkiewicz and Jerome Valentine Sienkiewicz, and passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 2, 2020 at his home in Houston, TX. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Sienkiewicz; his brother Wade Sienkiewicz; his maternal grandparents, Louise Damitz Kaffka and Bernard Kaffka; and his paternal grandparents, Stella Gorski Sienkiewicz and Stanley Sienkiewicz. He is survived by the love of his life, Aïda Sulzbach; his mother, Corinne Sienkiewicz of Seminole, FL; his brother Steven (Yoko Yamaguchi) Sienkiewicz of Okinawa, JP; his sister Lynette (Anthony) Brooks of New Berlin, WI; Gwen (Randy) Shilling also of New Berlin, WI; his brother Darrick Sienkiewicz of Seminole, FL; and his sister Lisa (Kevin) Keenan of Largo, FL, along with several beloved nephews and nieces, and their children.

After graduating from Boys Technical High School in Milwaukee, he attended the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and earned a bachelor's degree in Geology. At that point he headed to New Orleans, LA, where he began his lifelong career in Geology to drill oil wells in several states and the Gulf of Mexico. He worked for NASA, Minerals Management Service, Gulf Oil, Chevron, Unocal, DLB Oil and Gas, ExxonMobil, and completed his career with Extex Operating Services in Houston, TX. Along the way, he earned a Master's Degree in Geology from Louisiana State University, sponsored by Chevron Oil Company.

He wrote many oil industry "white papers", and was well respected by his peers for his expertise in Geology, Geophysics, and Directional Drilling.

Larry enjoyed travelling around the world, was a world-class athlete in many sports, and enjoyed meeting up with his friends from around the world to run and hike in the woods with an international running club of which he was an active member. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. No funeral is scheduled at this time, but will be scheduled at a later date through Heights Funeral Home in Houston, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store