Lawrence David Thomas, Sr.

1949-2020

Lawrence David Thomas Sr., 71, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, at Methodist Hospital surrounded by his family.

Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cheryl Sparks Thomas; his sons, Lawrence David Thomas Jr. and Travis Tynes Thomas all of Houston, TX; his daughters-in-law, Kristin and Jane Thomas; and his grandchildren, Isabelle Louise, Rocco Joseph, Travis Tynes Jr. and Lillian Marie Thomas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gene Hunt Thomas, his father, Clarence Athel Thomas, and his brother, Hunt Beall Thomas.

Larry was a Texas native, born in Texarkana, Texas, on March 20, 1949. At the age of 11, his family moved to Houston where he attended St. John's Middle School and graduated from Lee High School in 1967.

After graduation, he attended Texas Tech University where he pledged, became an active member and met lifelong friends in the Sigma Chi Fraternity. In 1971 he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in accounting. He met his loving wife, Cheryl Sparks, at Sagewood Country Club during his teenage years, and they were married on November 27, 1971. They resided in Houston and raised two sons, Lawrence David Thomas Jr. and Travis Tynes Thomas.

Larry received his CPA credentials and taught continuing education to many accountants. As an accountant, he worked with several companies, including Petrolite, Dixie Carriers, KVM, Hub Buick, McNair Transportation and Cogen Technologies. After completing the financing of Cogen's three biggest facilities, Larry decided to follow his interest in project development, first on a global scale at Wing Group and Marathon Oil and then independently in Ireland where he lived and worked for a number of years. The Ireland project, co-developed with BP, was ultimately sold to Babcock and Brown.

Larry returned to Texas and built a business from his family real estate holdings, creating a sand and gravel operation and an inland dredging operation. He loved work and expressed no interest in retiring.

Larry loved to travel, by either car, plane or boat, and had many stories about his adventures, the countries where he worked and his network of friends that spanned the globe. He loved dressing up in his Kelly Family kilt with the MacGregor plaid for special occasions. He was a member of the Tejas Vaqueros for many years. Later in life, he developed a green thumb and worked in a community garden that donated their crops to a local church. He loved living on North Galveston Bay where he could sit on his front porch and watch the sunrise each morning and read a good book, as he was an avid reader. He was a member of the Houston Yacht Club where his family learned to sail on the "Dragonslayer", an Endeavour 37'. He was a member of the Briar Club where the kids loved to swim.

The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital/Dunn Tower for their devotion and care for Larry over the past couple of years and especially over the past few weeks.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to COVID 19 social distancing restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Larry's memory be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society where Cheryl has volunteered for the past 20+ years. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - Texas Gulf Coast, 5433 Westheimer, Suite 300, Houston, TX 77056.

He will be dearly missed by his family, but we are grateful he is no longer suffering and is reunited with his parents and brother.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store