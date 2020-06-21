Lawrence G. Thorne

1933-2020

Dr. Lawrence George Thorne passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on June 12, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born on September 9, 1933 in Beckley, West Virginia. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley West Virginia. He proceeded to graduate from Duke University undergraduate and medical schools in Durham, North Carolina. He did his internship and residency in the Medical Corps of the United States Navy. He attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander

After ending his service in the Navy in 1965, he and his family moved to Johnson City, Tennessee. He later moved to Houston, Texas to join the McGovern Allergy Clinic where he served his patients for 47 years, retiring in April 2019.

An avid Scout, Lawrence volunteered at local Boy Scout camps performing camp physicals. He started Cub Scout pack 1020 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, had three sons whom he mentored to Eagle Scout and received the Silver Beaver award.

Dr. Thorne is proceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence Lawson Thorne and Janie Booth Thorne and his sister, Margaret Louise Dilley. He is survived by his wife Sandie Thorne; brother-in- law Kenneth Gail Dilley of West Virginia; his children Lawrence Franklin Thorne, Stephen Scott Thorne and wife Shari Renee Greer-Thorne, Susan Janel Thorne Beatie and husband Brian Jay Beatie, and Adam Lawrence Thorne and his wife Rachel Renee Thorne; his grandchildren Isabella Marie Beatie and Wyatt Lawrence Thorne (all of Houston); his niece Kennette Gail Dilley-Lovett and husband Tim Lovett of Austin and his nephew, Robert Samuel Dilley and wife Brittany and great-nephew Nathan Rhett Dilley of El Paso.

He will be missed for his compassion, his love of nature and God, his tireless work ethic and indominable spirit.

The Memorial Service will be held 4 PM, June 25 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church located at 8601 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77096



