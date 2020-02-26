|
Lawrence Allen Troutt Sr.
1927-2020
Lawrence Allen Troutt Sr. departed this world while sleeping peacefully on Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2020 thirty three days after his 93rd birthday. He was attended to by family and professional staff during his final hours at his Magnolia, Texas residence.
Lawrence Sr. was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Troutt after 55 years of marriage, oldest daughter, Anna Margaret Barnes and grandson, Lawrence Harold Finney. He is survived by one brother, Robert Andrew Troutt; three daughters, Rebecca Lynne Stutes and husband, Randy; Bonny Lorraine Keel and husband, Nathan; Brenda Troutt White and husband, Tracy, and son, Lawrence Allen Troutt Jr. and wife, Janis. Other surviving immediate family include 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
Best known professionally as co-founder of Topper Sales, Inc., Lawrence Sr. along with his cousin James Kerr, started a Houston area RV dealership and service center in 1967. Recognized as the oldest franchised, new-lines dealership of its type in the metropolitan trade area, Topper's is owned by his son and managed by his grandson, Lawrence Troutt III.
Lawrence Sr. was born in rural Waller County, Texas. He graduated from the Monaville High School in 1945, volunteered for military service during World War II and completed basic training at Fort Benning, Ga. After being honorably discharged from the United States Army, Lawrence Sr. was trained and certified in auto mechanics but was principally employed as a machinist at Brown Oil Tool company in Houston before starting his own business.
Lawrence Sr. and Betty Jo were founding members of Gideon Baptist Church where Lawrence Sr. served as deacon for many years on Houston's near north side.
Despite founding a company which attends to recreational needs of others, Lawrence Sr. pursued few leisurely activities of his own outside of spending time with family. Instead he worked during his time away from business on his farms in Waller, Houston and Robertson counties - mending fences, hauling hay and tending cattle.
The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 - 8 pm at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 am Friday, also at Brookside, followed by burial at Brookside Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020