Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Tulsa, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Turner Sr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Turner Sr. Obituary
Lawrence A. Turner, Sr.
1927-2019
Lawrence A. Turner, Sr., 92, of Houston, Texas born on August 11, 1927 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord on September 5, 2019 after his brief battle with diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Alma, of 70 years of marriage; brothers Suell David Turner and Michael Stuart Turner; son Larry Turner Jr. and wife Tracey Turner, son Michael David Turner and wife Deborah Turner, Cynthia Harder McBroom; grandchildren Trey Turner and wife Sarah Turner, Shane Turner and wife Monica Turner, Rachael Turner, David Turner; step-grandchildren Alex Goodin and A.J. Ashman; great-grandchildren Mason, Drew, Laine, Mathew, Addilynn and Ella, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran of World War II, a magna cum laude graduate in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University, a pillar in the oil & gas industry retiring from Gulf Oil Corp. after 35 years of service and retiring from Pogo Producing Co. after 5 years of service, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and devout Christian. The most important part of his life was his family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 12pm to 3pm with the funeral service at 3pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas with a reception to follow in the Event Room.
The final burial service will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11am, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the doctors, nurses and medical staff at M.D. Anderson and Memorial Herman hospitals.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.D. Anderson and/or Memorial Hermann hospitals.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now