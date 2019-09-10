|
Lawrence A. Turner, Sr.
1927-2019
Lawrence A. Turner, Sr., 92, of Houston, Texas born on August 11, 1927 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord on September 5, 2019 after his brief battle with diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Alma, of 70 years of marriage; brothers Suell David Turner and Michael Stuart Turner; son Larry Turner Jr. and wife Tracey Turner, son Michael David Turner and wife Deborah Turner, Cynthia Harder McBroom; grandchildren Trey Turner and wife Sarah Turner, Shane Turner and wife Monica Turner, Rachael Turner, David Turner; step-grandchildren Alex Goodin and A.J. Ashman; great-grandchildren Mason, Drew, Laine, Mathew, Addilynn and Ella, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran of World War II, a magna cum laude graduate in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University, a pillar in the oil & gas industry retiring from Gulf Oil Corp. after 35 years of service and retiring from Pogo Producing Co. after 5 years of service, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and devout Christian. The most important part of his life was his family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 12pm to 3pm with the funeral service at 3pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas with a reception to follow in the Event Room.
The final burial service will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11am, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the doctors, nurses and medical staff at M.D. Anderson and Memorial Herman hospitals.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.D. Anderson and/or Memorial Hermann hospitals.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019