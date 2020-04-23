Home

Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assis Catholic Church Cemetery
Breaux Bridge, LA
1934 - 2020
Layola Barras Obituary
Layola Marie
Auguillard Barras
1934-2020
Layola Marie Auguillard Barras, 98, expired (Friday) April 23, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 11-12p.m on (Thursday) April 23, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Saturday) April 25, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at St. Francis of Assis Catholic Church Cemetery in Breaux Bridge, LA. Rev. Ugochukwu Jorome Cletus, SSI, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
