Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Southwest Funeral Home
12555 South Kirkwood
Stafford, TX 77477
(281) 240-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Lazara Anaya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lazara Anaya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lazara Anaya Obituary
Lazara R Anaya
1936-2020
LAZARA ANAYA, age 83, passed away on April 9, 2020. She is survived by her children Gracie Goodman, Yolanda Anderson, Cindy Canell, Roberto Anaya, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A private visitation by immediate family members will be held at Earthman Southwest Chapel on April 20, 2020. On April 21, 2020, a private burial will be conducted by surviving children at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery to lay her at rest next to her deceased husband, Domingo Anaya.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lazara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -