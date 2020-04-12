|
Lazara R Anaya
1936-2020
LAZARA ANAYA, age 83, passed away on April 9, 2020. She is survived by her children Gracie Goodman, Yolanda Anderson, Cindy Canell, Roberto Anaya, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A private visitation by immediate family members will be held at Earthman Southwest Chapel on April 20, 2020. On April 21, 2020, a private burial will be conducted by surviving children at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery to lay her at rest next to her deceased husband, Domingo Anaya.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020