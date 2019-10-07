|
|
Lee Gail Anderson
1952-2019
Lee Gail Anderson passed away peacefully on 2 October 2019 after a year-long fight with cancer. Lee was born in Havana, Cuba on April 29, 1952. Her family remained in Cuba until 18 months after the arrival of Fidel Castro when they moved to Miami. After the death of her father, her mother remarried and the family moved to Bogota, Colombia. In Colombia, Lee and two of her siblings attended Colegio Nueva Granada, a school run by the same headmaster that taught her mother and siblings back in Cuba. Despite the hardships in Cuba, Lee and her family maintained a close connection with many of their Cuban friends.
Lee graduated from Miami University of Ohio and started her teaching career in New Jersey. After her move to Houston, she resumed teaching in the Clear Creek ISD and Pasadena ISD. She received her masters degree from the University of Houston Clear Lake and taught until retirement. She was a passionate teacher who always had high expectations for all of her students.
Upon retirement Lee relocated to the Texas Hill Country where she enjoyed butterflies, hummingbirds, gardening, dining out, and going to casinos to make her fortune on one-armed bandits. She cherished her life-long friends from Cuba, Colombia, and her teaching colleagues.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Howard F. Anderson and Dorothy Anderson McCarthy, stepfather Joseph P. McCarthy, and nephew Marc Anderson. Her sister Bonnie Anderson, brother Marc Anderson and wife Adela Anderson, and nephew Chris Anderson survive her. She is also survived by her brother Gary Anderson, wife Viki Anderson, nieces Nicole Lucas with wife Tamra Meyer, niece Erika Lucas, and grand niece and nephews Alexandra McGilberry, Lucas Meyer, and Joanna Meyer. The family would like to thank all of Lee's close friends who supported her during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to a pet rescue of your choice. A celebration of her life is planned for 3:30-5:30 p.m. on November 21, 2019 at the Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019