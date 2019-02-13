|
Lee E. Renfrow Bufkin
1922-2019
Lee E. Renfrow Bufkin of Brenham, Texas, widow of David Bufkin, and a former resident of Houston, where she was a member of Tallowood Baptist Church, passed away February 11, 2019 at the age of 96.
She is survived by Peggy Gerst and husband, Robert of Houston; David Michael Bufkin of San Antonio; three grandchildren: Robert D. Gerst and wife Karen and Richard Brian Gerst, all of Duranago, CO.; Kathleen Gerst Ham and husband Kevin of Houston; four great-grandchildren: Caleb Michael Gerst, Pacey Lee Ham, Avery Kathleen Ham, and Reese Ann Ham.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Brenham, with Pastor Troy Sikes officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Lea Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham. 979-836-4564 www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019