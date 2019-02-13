Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Chapel - Brenham
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
(979) 836-4564
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel - Brenham
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Brenham
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Bufkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Bufkin


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lee Bufkin Obituary
Lee E. Renfrow Bufkin
1922-2019
Lee E. Renfrow Bufkin of Brenham, Texas, widow of David Bufkin, and a former resident of Houston, where she was a member of Tallowood Baptist Church, passed away February 11, 2019 at the age of 96.
She is survived by Peggy Gerst and husband, Robert of Houston; David Michael Bufkin of San Antonio; three grandchildren: Robert D. Gerst and wife Karen and Richard Brian Gerst, all of Duranago, CO.; Kathleen Gerst Ham and husband Kevin of Houston; four great-grandchildren: Caleb Michael Gerst, Pacey Lee Ham, Avery Kathleen Ham, and Reese Ann Ham.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Brenham, with Pastor Troy Sikes officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Lea Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham. 979-836-4564 www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.