Lee Martin Cagle
1964-2020
Austin, Texas
Lee Martin Cagle was born on November 3, 1964 in Corpus Christi, Texas and died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Tragically, Lee was struck by a motor vehicle operated by a drunk driver while traveling on foot. Lee graduated from Robstown High School in 1982, and was a college student at Texas A&I when he married Dora Perez Cagle, with whom he had three children. Although Lee struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues for much of his adult life, he was a gregarious and intelligent man who possessed many gifts. He used his varied talents in many jobs, including construction, home renovations, and auto repair.
Lee is preceded by his father Lloyd Thomas Cagle and his grandparents Maria C. and Nicolas P. Garcia and is survived by his mother Dora Garcia Cagle, his sister Casilda (Jose) Vasquez, and his children Maria Lee Jimenez, Regina Cagle (Chris) Irr, Andrea Cagle (Cesar) Villegas, and Robert Jordan Cagle, as well as his nine grandchildren Mariah, Samantha, Rufino, Angelica and Natalia Pacheco, Cameron, Kenneth, and Jhonefet Villegas, Eva Irr, and three nephews, Ryan, Eric, and Matthew Vasquez.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 27 from 5-9pm, with a rosary at 7pm, at Ramon Funeral Home, 800 Lincoln Avenue, Robstown, Texas. A mass will be held in his honor at St. Anthony's Church, 203 Dunne Avenue, Robstown, Texas on Friday, February 28 at 11am. A reception will be held following mass.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020