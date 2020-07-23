1/
Lee Groff
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Groff
1927-2020
February 16, 1927 Pittsburgh –June 27, 2020 Lee Groff Graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Duquesne University, served in the Army Air Corp, second lieutenant, Philippines 1945.
Parents were Saul and Dela Groff, and brother Ira Groff. Husband to Berde Jean Groff, Children, Julie Buckley, Steve and Harley Groff, 7 Grand Children; Spencer, Ethan Caleb, Rebecca, Dani, Sam and Matt.
Lee Thought of himself as a renaissance man; Always in search of the next thing to learn
He had written short stories and poetry, He loved playing Acoustical Guitar and Loved the music of Spain
Well Known, award winning Artist; including sculpture and Paintings. Avid Book reader and Chess player
A skilled pilot who Loved Soaring in Gliders and flying his Vintage At6. A Ham radio enthusiast, and accomplished Morse coder, Was a distinguished member of the official code testers guild.
A linguist who spoke many languages.
Entrepreneur Business owner and Inventor;
Lee, you were a free spirit, an original! You made a lasting impression on those who met you, and will be missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved