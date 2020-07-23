Lee Groff

1927-2020

February 16, 1927 Pittsburgh –June 27, 2020 Lee Groff Graduated with a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Duquesne University, served in the Army Air Corp, second lieutenant, Philippines 1945.

Parents were Saul and Dela Groff, and brother Ira Groff. Husband to Berde Jean Groff, Children, Julie Buckley, Steve and Harley Groff, 7 Grand Children; Spencer, Ethan Caleb, Rebecca, Dani, Sam and Matt.

Lee Thought of himself as a renaissance man; Always in search of the next thing to learn

He had written short stories and poetry, He loved playing Acoustical Guitar and Loved the music of Spain

Well Known, award winning Artist; including sculpture and Paintings. Avid Book reader and Chess player

A skilled pilot who Loved Soaring in Gliders and flying his Vintage At6. A Ham radio enthusiast, and accomplished Morse coder, Was a distinguished member of the official code testers guild.

A linguist who spoke many languages.

Entrepreneur Business owner and Inventor;

Lee, you were a free spirit, an original! You made a lasting impression on those who met you, and will be missed by all.



