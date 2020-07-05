Lee Morris Harrington

Lee Harrington, devoted dad to three adopted sons, a lifelong liberal Democrat who as its president in the early 1980s skillfully led the GLBT Political Caucus through two terms of its most tumultuous, civil rights- and Houston Police-challenged times; who spearheaded the move of the Houston Pride Parade to Saturday nights from Sunday afternoons to continue honoring every June 27, 1969, Stonewall riots anniversary; and who for many years taught journalism at the University of Houston with a passion and verve that few could match, died on June 17, 2020, after a long battle with bone marrow cancer.

Lee cultivated a broad worldview. He and his boys traveled frequently and shared observations and insights with the likely hundreds of people on his email list. Love of sports and enthusiastic loyalty for UH also were cherished topics. Many Houstonians first got to know Lee in the '80s during his stint as president of what was then called the Gay Political Caucus. He had an inclusive, non-confrontational leadership style, selfless and deflecting attention to the cause. He worked hard to sway everyone to his views by discussion, by working around opposition, and by plowing ahead with action, welcoming followers.

His greatest contribution to the Houston-area GLBT community was in the area of civic celebration. The annual Pride Parade commemorating the anniversary of Stonewall for years had been a daytime event. Lee cited a city in Australia that held its parade after dark, a stunning spectacle of lights. He raised the issue for years, showing weariness and irritation when mentioning the numbers treated for heat fatigue each year. This is Houston, after all, where summer stretches from May through October. With help from another former HGLPC president and newly elected city councilmember Annise Parker, the parade became a nighttime event. Attendance soared. Houstonians brought their children, friends, and families to share our cool Pride Parade. The parade eventually outgrew its birthplace on the narrow neighborhood streets in Montrose and was moved to downtown's broad avenues.

In his earlier years, Lee was already a University of Alabama fan, and especially a Bear Bryant fan, when he enrolled there out of Scottsboro High School. During his first year, he was manager of the freshman basketball team. His devotion to Alabama continued throughout his life, and although his work took him to different parts of the country, he was always ready to "Roll Tide" wherever he landed.

But his interest in sports was big enough to take on other teams. He and his boys were devoted Michigan State fans while living in East Lansing, and they regularly attended MSU sporting events during the summer and winter months, including competing in paddleball and racquetball competitions. Once settled in Houston, he became one of the University of Houston's biggest supporters. He had season tickets to the UH basketball games and kept telling everyone that the Cougars were on their way to the Final Four under Kelvin Sampson.

Lee had many hopes and dreams, and one of them was getting the University of Houston into a Power Five conference. He vociferously supported UH Chancellor Renu Khator's big-picture vision that athletics can offer a national window into a school. He listened to Paul Finebaum on ESPN daily, exchanged emails with him and even invited Finebaum to visit the UH campus in a bid to get more exposure for his beloved university's athletics program.

During his 19 years teaching news writing and reporting classes at UH, Lee earned a reputation as a challenging but fair instructor who would not suffer slackers but who the thousands of students he taught over the years knew would give his all every semester to make them better writers and prepare them for the "real world" of journalism, advertising and public relations. A common refrain on a popular professor rating site, in fact, was, "He cares so much for his students and stays late to help whenever needed. I loved his class!"

Now Lee, who loved his boys – Rick from Michigan, and Ray and Frank from Texas – immensely and always cherished the love and support of his "live life to the fullest" lifestyle, has slipped away into his own twilight, unobtrusively, leaving us just ahead of another bend in the legacy of Pride's celebration. These COVID-subdued festivities would have saddened him. Or maybe he would figure out yet another way to merge civic celebration and common sense.

He requested nothing religious and no services – just Get Out the Vote.



