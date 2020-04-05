|
|
Lee Manning
Duggan, Jr.
1928-2020
Lee Manning Duggan, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 31, 2020. He lived a full life marked by his faith in Christ, family, ranching, farming, and public service. As a friend said, "what a blessing Lee was to so many!" Indeed he was.
Lee was born into a loving family on June 9, 1928 in Houston, TX. He was a proud member of the Texas A&M Class of '49 and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. Shortly after college, Lee married Peggy Jane Boston, his loving wife of 67 years, with whom he is now reunited. Lee and Peggy moved from Houston to Sugar Land, TX in 1966 and raised three children. Lee was an active member of First United Methodist Church Sugar Land and St. Luke's United Methodist Church, serving in a variety of capacities and teaching Sunday School.
Lee loved the land, and had a keen eye for real estate. He also loved his Sugar Land community, serving on the City Council from 1979-1986 and as Mayor from 1987-1996. Lee was a servant leader, not a politician. His proudest accomplishment for Sugar Land was the acquisition of Hull Field Airport, providing the city with its own regional airport. Lee served as a volunteer at Methodist Hospital, and was a member of the Exchange Club of Sugar Land, the Fort Bend Subsidence District Board, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo where he was a lifetime member, and many others.
Lee was incredibly generous with his time, talent, and treasure. And he gave to all without wanting anything in return. He loved spending time with his grandchildren (and great- grandchildren), working on his land and antique cars, and finding new ways to serve those around him.
Lee was preceded in death by his father Lee M. Duggan, his mother Dorothy Furneaux Duggan and by his wife Peggy Boston Duggan.
Survivors include his children Debbie Duggan Gamble and husband John, Lee M. Duggan lll and wife Susie, and Pamela Duggan Gray, as well as his grandchildren Michael Gamble, Melanie Gamble Hausmann, David Gamble, Sara Duggan Callen, Haley Duggan Carpenter, Kelsey Gray, and Tyler Gray, and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Juanita Lozano, a faithful friend and loving caregiver.
A celebration of life service will be held in the future when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry or Child Advocates of Fort Bend.
"So I pray that God, who gives you hope, will keep you happy and full of peace as you believe in him. May you overflow with hope through the power of the Holy Spirit." Romans 15:13
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020