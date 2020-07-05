Lee Saladino
1931-2020
Lee J. Saladino Jr. passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. Lee was born on September 7, 1931 in Houston, Texas at St. Joseph's Infirmary. His parents were Lee and Mary (Tinerella) Saladino. He was their first-born child. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two siblings, Pauline Cotrone and John B. Saladino.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of nearly 69 years, Frances Spence Saladino. He is also survived by his four children, Lenny Saladino (wife Pam), Dee Saladino (wife Joan), John Saladino (wife Vicki) and Mary Torian (husband Kenneth). He had 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren that were his pride and joy.
Lee's career was with the Houston Chronicle in Advertising. Lee always had a passion for wood working, Airstream traveling and he loved the Houston Astros.
Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the charity of your choice
.