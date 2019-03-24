Leila "Lee" Hull Cochran

1945-2019

Leila "Lee" Hull Cochran, a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, on Friday, the 22nd of March 2019.

She was born on the 12th of February 194, in Baltimore, MD at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, to loving parents, Leila and Dr. John G. Hull.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert ("Robbie") Cochran, daughters Norris ("Norrie") Cochran Adams (Matt), and Laura Cochran Savage (Michael) and grandchildren Sarah, Palmer and Ryan Savage; sisters Nancy Hull Godshall (Jon) and Julie Hull Johnson (Gordon); brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Mary Peyton Cochran, Steve and Betty Cochran, Ann and David Frischkorn and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is pre-deceased by her beloved daughter, Leila Hull Cochran and her parents, Dr. and Mrs. John G. Hull (Leila).

She moved to Houston in 1950 with her family and attended St. John's School, graduating from Lamar High School in 1963. After graduating from Mt. Vernon College in Washington, D.C., she attended The University of Texas where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Following their marriage in 1966, Lee and Robbie lived in San Antonio, returning to Houston in 1967 to raise a family of three daughters.

As the most loving and devoted of mothers, Lee also displayed passions for gardening, cocker spaniels, antiques and restoration of the family's early Texas farmhouse. She is especially remembered by her neighbors as the "Rose Lady" for her splendid collection of hybrid tea roses and her numerous stylish hats.

Lee was a lifelong Episcopalian, as a member of The Church of St. John the Divine, Palmer Memorial Church and St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

As an active volunteer in the community, Lee was a valued member of the Garden Club of Houston, The Junior League, and founding Board Member of The Parish School. She was devoted to her many friends in The Houston Country Club, The Assembly, Allegro, Bolero and The Argyle.

With a discerning and gracious eye, Lee served as Co-Chairman of the Interiors Committee in decorating the Junior League Headquarters to serve its vital role in supporting the volunteer community.

The family is grateful for the longtime loving care of Cecy and Roberto Palacios, Paty Sanchez, Leslie Karkosky and Moe Bahiru, as well as the devoted nurses at the Buckingham.

A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 27th of March in the Sanctuary of The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd. in Houston, with The Rev. Dr. Doug Richnow officiating, followed by a reception. Lee loved bright colors. Please dress accordingly as we celebrate her life.

Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, for those desiring, memorial contributions may be directed to The Garden Club of Houston, 4212 San Felipe PMB #486 Houston, TX, 77027; Cocker Spaniel Rescue of East Texas, P.O. Box 28, Sugarland, TX 77487-0028; or to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary