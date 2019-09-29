Home

Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
(281) 479-6076
Lela Gray


1937 - 2019
Lela Gray Obituary
Lela Ethel Gray
1937-2019
Lela Gray, 81, of Houston, Texas, passed away September 21, 2019 in McKinney, Texas. Lela was born in Clearwater, Nebraska on October 16, 1937 to Guy and Cynthia Taylor.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons: Louis Johnson and wife Karen; and Jeff Johnson; daughter, Carol Bernard and husband Keith; grandchildren Holly, Nicholas, Amber and Andrew; along with other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 5pm-8pm. Funeral services will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10am, both at Grand View Funeral Home 8501 Spencer Highway. Pasadena, Texas 77505. Interment will follow in Grand View Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
