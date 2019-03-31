Leland Rex Ayers

1930-2019

Leland Rex Ayers, 88, of Houston passed away, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Rex was born October 11, 1930 in Kosse, Texas to Clarence Clyde Ayers and Mamie Webb Hood Ayers. He is preceded in death by his son,Shawn Ayers. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Raye Ayers and his son Sam Ayers & wife, Claudia. He also leaves four grandchildren, Grant, Ashley, Hudson and Logan Ayers as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Rex grew up in the Kosse, Texas area. After high school, he went to work for Mobil Oil Company at age 18. He joined the US Army shortly thereafter and served his country for four years deployed to Korea. After his service, he entered Texas A&M University and graduated Class of 1957, where he earned his Bachelor of Science. Rex rejoined Mobil Oil after finishing his studies and spent the next 35 years there. He retired as Executive Vice President of Employee Relations for Superior Oil. He spent the remainder of his life at home where he enjoyed painting in oil, reading the bible and spending quality time with his grandchildren whom he adored. Rex and his wife are longtime members of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston.

Mr. Ayers will be laid to rest in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas, TX in a private family ceremony. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019