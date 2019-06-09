Lenard Morris Gabert

1925-2019

Lenard Morris Gabert, devout Texas Aggie and civil engineer, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. His beloved wife, Dahlia, passed away in April 2018. He is survived by his daughters, Nori Gabert and Daryl West. He was very proud of his two grandchildren Heath West, an architect and painter living in Los Angeles, and Amy West who is pursuing her music in Los Angeles. He has many nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country.

L.M. was the son of Gladys and Lenard Gabert and was born in Houston on October 29, 1925. His sister Rilda Gottlieb and two nephews preceded him in death. To say L.M. loved his country, football and the state of Texas is to put it mildly. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1949 and went on to receive his masters from the University of Illinois in 1950. His work led him throughout the United States and Mexico. L.M. loved traveling on behalf of his company and could discuss in great length his favorite eateries he and his wife, Dahlia, discovered along their way. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up in Santa Barbara and never missed any important event in their lives.

L.M. served his country from 1943-1946 while in the army. He was never seen without a pipe in hand. L.M. was very proud of his enormous collection of worldwide pipes and could discuss different tobaccos with any expert. A great time for him was an afternoon at the pipe shop with his buddies.

L.M. was in partnership with his father, Lenard Gabert for many years. Locally they designed many synagogues such as Temple Emanu El., Beth Yeshurun and the United Orthodox Synagogue. Rice University just recently completed archiving all their original drawings.

L.M. was very proud to be on the Board of Directors of the Houston Engineering & Scientific Society. He loved celebrating holidays there with his family. L.M. was also active in the Lion's Club. He was very much an easy-going, happy and contented family man.

On a humorous note, only very late in his life, when his wife could no longer object, L.M. could be seen wearing his favorite color – maroon and as much Aggie logo clothing as possible. This delighted him no end. His wife was a Penn State, Nittany lion and this was not allowed prior to her prolonged illness.

Among his favorite experiences, was L.M.'s trip to Texas A&M for the annual reunion of the Kiddie Korps. For decades, he was honored as part of the original team that went to the Orange Bowl in 1944. This delighted him very much. L.M continued to own his company and go into the office on a routine basis until his recent illness.

The Gabert and West families wish to thank our family's long-time loving caregivers, Seven Acres and Hospice Care for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please remember our father and grandfather in any way that brings you happiness and peace.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77074, officiated by Rabbi Roy A. Walter. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary