Lene Ovesen Kiersted
1965-2020
Lene Ovesen Kiersted, age 54, slipped peacefully from life on January 22, 2020 after bringing exceptional grace, humor, and courage to her long battle against breast cancer.
Lene, born in 1965 in Aalborg, Denmark to Bent and Else Kathrine Ovesen, spent her early years in Jutland, Denmark. She attended Farsø Skole and Vesthimmerlands Gymnasium where she enjoyed academic success and forged lifelong friendships. After graduation, Lene spent a year in the United States working as an au pair in Houston, Texas. Lene then traveled through Europe and spent time in Israel before returning to Houston and to the love of her life, George Kiersted, whom she married in 1991.
Lene attended University of St. Thomas, graduated from the University of Houston, and continued her education by earning a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. After working as an occupational therapist for a number of years, Lene dedicated her life to her family and daughter, Kathrine. Lene called Houston home for the rest of her life, but she, George and Kathrine returned to Denmark often to spend time with family and close friends.
Lene had a big heart, an adventurous spirit, and a love for new experiences. Through the years, she contributed significant time and energy to her daughter's schools and extracurricular pursuits. Lene enjoyed traveling with George and Kathrine, and among her favorite destinations were Copenhagen, Skagen, Maine, New York, Park City, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oregon, and Florida.
Lene was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents Bent and Else Kathrine Ovesen and by her brother Erik Stentoft Ovesen. Lene is survived by her husband George, daughter Kathrine, her two sisters Zille Ovesen and Inge Stentoft Andersen, and by beloved extended family and friends whom she held dear to her heart.
Lene's unique combination of enthusiasm, hygge, humor, intelligence and understanding brought joy to and enhanced the lives of all she touched. She leaves behind much loved family and friends, who will miss her dearly. All are invited to gather in the Chapel at Chapelwood United Methodist Church on February 1, 2020 at 11 am for a memorial service followed by a celebration of Lene's life at 10603 Twelve Oaks Drive.
Lene was most grateful for the care she received at MD Anderson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lene to MD Anderson at gifts.mdanderson.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020