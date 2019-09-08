|
|
Lenora P. Tarnow
1926-2019
Lenora Tarnow, 93, passed away in League City, Texas on September 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on July 8, 1926 and raised by loving parents, Beulah Estelle (Mouchette) and Emery Brankley Pruitt. Her father was a master carpenter and the family followed his work, living back and forth between Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
On February 6, 1944, Lenora married William Eugene Tarnow in Charleston, South Carolina ten days after they met. It was "love at first sight" that lasted 63 years until Bill's death. After the war the couple eventually settled in Houston, Texas where their only child, Gayle, was born.
Lenora loved her family and looked after her parents and sister, Ruby, for many years but she and Bill made time for service and time to travel the world together. They enjoyed trips all over the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America and Europe. They also traveled further afield to the Soviet Union, China, Egypt, and Morocco. Lenora loved traveling, sailing, entertaining and just having fun.
Lenora was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She graduated from Ritual of Jewels to Exemplar to Preceptor to Laureate to Master to Order of the Rose. In each level she served as President and was named Sweetheart and Girl of the Year.
Lenora was President of the Harrisburg Woman of Rotary several times and named Woman of the Year in 2003. She was a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary International and received an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Rotary Club of Harrisburg (Houston) in 1992.
Lenora also received the Roy J. Orr Outstanding Service Award from Galveston Bay Power Squadron in 1994 and was an Honorary Member until her death.
Lenora was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her sister; Ruby Lee Moone, daughter; Gayle Jircik, and son-in-law; David, granddaughters; Heather Estelle Buckley and Rachel Elaine Inman, and great-granddaughter; Abigail Elaine Inman.
Services to be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 with a visitation at 1pm, service at 2pm, followed by a graveside service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019