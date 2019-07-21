Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
28102 FM 1093
Fulshear, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenox Hollenbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenox Hollenbeck


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenox Hollenbeck Obituary
Dr. Lenox Russell Hollenbeck, Jr.
1941-2019
Lenox Russell Hollenbeck, Jr. was born on May 10, 1941 to Lenox and Beulah Hollenbeck in Elmira, New York. Russ was called to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 78.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on July 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Faustina Catholic Church located at 28102 FM 1093, Fulshear, Texas with Rev. Dat Hoang officiating.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.