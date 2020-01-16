|
LEO ADAMS, SR.
1923-2020
Loving husband, father and educator, Leo Adams, Sr. transitioned from labor to reward on Jan 5, 2020. The life celebration begins Fri., Jan. 17, 6-9 pm, Bread of Life BC, 2847 S. Houston Ave., Humble. The culmination, Sat., Jan. 18, 10 am, The Luke, 2380 S. Houston Ave., Humble. He will be laid to rest in Union Prairie Cemetery, Crockett, Texas. Family requests donations be made to the Leo Adams Scholarship Fund c/o Journey of Faith UMC, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020