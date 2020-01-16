Home

Barkley Memorial Funeral Home - Crockett
4422 Balkin St.
Houston, TX 77021
713-526-0091
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bread of Life BC
2847 S. Houston Ave.
Humble, TX
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
The Luke
2380 S. Houston Ave.
Humble, TX
1923 - 2020
Leo Adams Obituary
LEO ADAMS, SR.
1923-2020
Loving husband, father and educator, Leo Adams, Sr. transitioned from labor to reward on Jan 5, 2020. The life celebration begins Fri., Jan. 17, 6-9 pm, Bread of Life BC, 2847 S. Houston Ave., Humble. The culmination, Sat., Jan. 18, 10 am, The Luke, 2380 S. Houston Ave., Humble. He will be laid to rest in Union Prairie Cemetery, Crockett, Texas. Family requests donations be made to the Leo Adams Scholarship Fund c/o Journey of Faith UMC, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
