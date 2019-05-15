Leo Ralph Dartez Jr.

1952-2019

Leo Ralph Dartez, Jr., Ralph, of The Woodlands, TX, born to Leo Ralph Dartez, Sr. and Jacqueline Larroque Dartez passed away May 13, 2019. Ralph is survived by his wife Ann Smith Dartez of 44 years, his children Leo Ralph III (Doreen) Oviedo, FL, Jeremy Wade (Jennifer) Allen, TX, and Jennifer Rose, Dallas, TX, his four grandchildren and three sisters, Denise Faust (Barry), Michele Rooney (James), Ann Schober (Andrew), and seven nephews and a niece.

Ralph was born August 18, 1952 in New Orleans, Louisiana and graduated from Port Sulphur High School. He attended Louisiana State University earning a Civil Engineering degree (Chi Epsilon) in 1973. Ralph's engineering career spanned over 30 years and in 2005 he retired from Marathon Oil Company as Gulf Coast Region Manager in Houston, TX. Ralph talked fondly of his times at Marathon and remained close with many colleagues.

Ralph will be fondly remembered for his hobbies. He was an avid golfer. Ralph started playing golf in 1962 and referred to himself as a student of the game. He boasted about parring the Road Hole and shooting an 81 at Scotland's St. Andrews Old Course.

In Ralph's younger years, he developed a passion for sports, including tennis, football, baseball, track, basketball, rugby and soccer. He often told his family that he was not very good at any of these sports but he was proud of his never-give-up spirit.

Ralph also loved history and was well-read on the Civil War, World War II and great leaders such as Churchill and Lincoln. In his later years, Ralph took up studying finance and enthusiastically spread that knowledge to friends and family.

Above all, Ralph loved his family, especially his four grandchildren Madeline Marie Dartez, Annabelle Claire Dartez, Louis Robert Dartez, and Addison Elizabeth Dartez. Ralph was a source of inspiration to all who knew him and his generosity is evident even after his passing. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

A Visitation will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home Chapel, 18000 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX. Funeral service will be at 12:00pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with a burial immediately following the service. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary